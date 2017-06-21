COA Not For HIV/AIDS Cure

Dr Samuel Ato Duncan,

The Centre of Awareness (COA) has stated emphatically that the COA FS, a scientifically proven herbal product from the centre, is not a cure for HIV/AIDS or a replacement for anti-retroviral therapy (ART).

According to the centre, COA FS is only an immune booster and, therefore, cannot cure diseases but rather supports naturally the immune system to function at its optimum by fighting diseases, including HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, liver disorders, cancers, chronic diseases, hypertension, diabetes, mild/early stroke and other blood-related diseases.

Dr Samuel Ato Duncan, Executive Director of COA, who addressed the media at a press conference in Accra, said concerns that the medication is a cure for HIV and that it has had devastating effect on some patients, particularly in the Eastern Region, is untrue.

He said the COA FS has undergone rigorous scientific analysis by internationally-acclaimed research institutions and endorsed by the Food & Drugs Authority as a food supplement and approved for sale to the general public, hence the safety of the product should never be in contention.

“COF is a dietary supplement that supports the immune system to fight diseases and not for any therapeutic purposes,” Dr Duncan said.

He stated that due to the efficacy of the drug, the centre has no doubt that an over-zealous member of staff or agent might have given wrong impression that the COA FS has therapeutic ability.

“But at NO time has the COA deliberately officially or otherwise informed the public that the COA FS could be used for therapeutic purposes,” Dr Duncan stressed.

He stated that COA has recently discovered letters written to health facilities to stop the sales of the product upon approaching the Regional AIDs Commission (RAC) in the Eastern Region.

“When we were informed that there is an erroneous impression that COA FS is being peddled as a cure for HIV/AIDS, we agreed in good faith to work with the RAC to reverse that wrong impression given about the COA FS,” he said.

“COA wishes to state emphatically that the COA FS with registration number FDB/HD. 16-9248, is a food supplement that assists in the general well-being of users and is not a cure for HIV/AIDS or a replacement of ARTs,” Dr Duncan underscored.

Immune Booster

He also used the event to elaborate on the importance of the immune system, indicating that the immune system is made up of many organs and cells that defend the body against infection, disease and foreign substances.

Dr Duncan added that if the immune system becomes weak, it’s unable to fight and prevent diseases, creating a lot of health hazards.

The COA drug, therefore, supports and repairs the immune system to function properly to fight and prevent diseases associated with immuno-deficiencies, keeping people healthy all the time.

A lady testified that she had breast cancer but her condition has improved since she stared taking the COA FS.

Another user of the drug, OJ Black, a rapper who had kidney failure, testified of the drug, as he has been put off dialysis after a few months of using the natural food supplement.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri