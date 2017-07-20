CNC Hosts Theatre Performance In Cape Coast

A scene from ITAN

A thrilling stage play titled ‘ÌTÀN’, produced by THESPIAN Family Theatre & Productions, will be performed on Wednesday, July 26 be at the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Cape Coast as part of activities lined up for PANAFEST 2017.

The performance, which is a collaboration with the National Theatre of Ghana, will be repeated on Thursday, July 27 at the National Theatre in Accra and on Friday, July 28 at the Centre for National Culture in Kumasi.

‘ÌTÀN’ is a total theatre production with rich drama, music and a blend of cultural and contemporary dance. The play also brings to the fore, the tension and misunderstanding that often exists between different age generations.

The play, written by Ayo Jaiyesimi, founder of THESPIAN Family Theatre & Productions, showcases Àsìkò (‘Time’ personified) who intervenes in a feud between a hotheaded village elder and his newly discovered ‘city, roller-coaster’ grandson.

Both strongly rooted in their beliefs, refuse to shift their grounds in their battle for ‘generational’ supremacy. Àsìkò takes them on a journey into the past and the future and they both discover dark secrets that make them come to terms with the fact that they need each other to survive. It features popular stage icons such as Hafiz Oyetoro a.k.a Saka, Yinka Davies, Efe Mayford- Orhorha, Lara Akinsola, Nissi George, Paul Adams, Kunle Dada, Henry Arnold and others.