CMT To Embark On Anti-piracy Educational Campaign

The Copyright Monitoring Team (CMT), under the auspices of the Copyright Office, will be launching a copyright educational campaign that seeks to educate Ghanaian about copyright laws.

The launch is intended to be a one-day programme, which seeks to, among others, get the populace informed that piracy is a crime and sensitise the general public on issues of piracy and its consequences.

The campaign will also make users know why they need to pay royalties to copyright owners and also make them aware of the law and its enforcement.

The launch will be held at the Coconut Grove Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 from 10:00am.