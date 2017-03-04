Club Beer Rocks K’si With Independence Bash Tomorrow

Abrantie Amakye Dede

As part of activities lined up to celebrate Ghana’s 60th independence day celebration, Club Beer will host a musical jam tomorrow at the Heroes Park in Kumasi to entertain its customers and music fans.

The event, dubbed ‘Club Beer With All Stars’, which is expected to bring together Club Beer customers and music lovers under one roof will witness performances from some selected Ghanaian reigning artistes the nation can boast of.

On the bill will be Abrantie Amakye Dede who will mount the stage to thrill fans with his tall list of hits like ‘Handkerchief’, ‘Seniwa’, ‘Brebrebe Yi’, ‘Mensuro’, ‘Mabre’, among others.

Kojo Antwi and Samini will also perform at the event.

Having grown into a more mature performer and a singer with unique stagecraft, Samini will do what he is best known for exciting his crowd.

The event which is being organised by Club Beer will also witness live musical performances from other celebrated music icons.

Bound to be a night with magical and fiery performances from an incredible line-up of Ghanaian celebrated music icons, organisers are looking forward to an extraordinary musical bash yet to happen to the city of Kumasi.

By George Clifford Owusu