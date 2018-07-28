Closure To An Exemplary Public Life

A man who served his country as he should has passed on to eternity as all flesh shall do one day; leaving those whose turn is not yet due to mourn and reflect.

For Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, the day, as represented by our transient world, is over and the new life in the spiritual realm has begun as the Almighty ordained it to be.

He suffered the toils of local politics and as his wife noted rather sarcastically: those who were responsible for his trails when he became a Vice President have today turned up to shed tears, crocodile tears perhaps as she observed. The world is laden with such tendencies.

For those who see politics as all there is to this world must learn from how people have risen from lowly positions as kids to elevated planes on earth and like flowers after blossoming, die and confined to mother earth.

The abrupt death of Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, a man who went for his routine physical exercises but did not return home is a continuing lesson to mankind to be humble and to remember that one day they would be no more no matter what wealth they have amassed and the academic qualifications they have acquired.

Nana Akufo-Addo said it all about the man who etched his name on the roll call of outstanding public servants in the country. He described him as a gentleman soon after the death of the former Vice President. We could not agree more with the President’s remarks.

The country woke up to the news about the transition of the man who was not ill, at least superficially. Death is one of the wonders of God; the date everybody would succumb to it shrouded in secrecy known only to the Omnipotent and Omniscient.

God wants us to engage in our worldly activities such as governance and others but not so much as to forget that we are but in a transition here and would therefore return spiritually to our Maker where we would give account of our stewardship.

In death are bountiful lessons that may guide us in the manner in which we conduct ourselves in a world in which we are just passing through.

It is our hope and prayer that the death of Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur would instill in us the necessary fear of God as to bring orderliness into our lives as Ghanaians.

Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur was a good man who found himself in a party where errand boys of the President could easily disrespect a Vice President and get away with it.

May the good Lord grant him eternal rest in his new spiritual abode where all the living would return sooner or later.