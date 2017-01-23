CLGA Congratulates President Akufo-Addo

Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso

The Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his inauguration as the 5th President of Ghana under the Fourth Republic.

CLGA, in a statement, pledged its unflinching support to President Akufo-Addo who has announced plans to restore the country onto the path of prosperity.

“We would also like to use this opportunity to remind him of his promise on local governance and decentralization, as noted in the manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),” the statement indicated.

“The paramount concern of the CLGA has been, and will always be, the ordering of decentralization and local governance as a way of crystallizing democracy and deepening participation in governance,” it said.

The statement signed by Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso, Acting Executive Director of CLGA, said “we would want to assure you, Your Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that CLGA is always available as a think-tank on local governance ready to offer feedback to your administration on decentralization and local governance in Ghana.”

“The CLGA will remain committed to advocacy for better quality and deepening and strengthening of decentralization and local governance in Ghana.

“We will lead the charge together with other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to hold political parties accountable and responsible to implement any manifesto in the areas of decentralization and local governance.”

By Melvin Tarlue