Classmate Robber Gets 10 Years

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Ibrahim Musah, a scrap dealer, to 10 years’ imprisonment in hard labour for robbing the classmate of his accomplice.

The convict, together with one Mohammed Awal, who is currently on the run, attacked the complainant, a sales representative at the MTN Head office in Accra and robbed him of his Infinix Note 2 mobile phone at knifepoint.

He was put before the court on the charge of robbery and pleaded guilty.

The court, presided over by Aboagye Tandoh, convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo, who held brief for Superintendent Patience Mario, told the court that the convict and his friend, who is now on the run, on January 25, 2018 at about 11pm, attacked and robbed the complainant at Abossey Okai Roundabout in the Greater Region.

He said the two robbers, who were on a motorbike with registration number M-16-GR 1983, were about to bolt with the booty when the complainant identified Awal as his classmate at the Junior High School (JHS).

He narrated that Awal, who realised that he had been recognized, removed the SIM card from the mobile phone, damaged it and left the crime scene.

Chief Inspector Dosoo told the court that two days later, the complainant spotted Musah at the crime scene and alerted the police and military men who arrested and handed him over to the police at Kaneshie.

He said the convict admitted the offence in his caution statement.

By Gibril Abdul Razak