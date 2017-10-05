‘Class One’ Teacher Adjudged 2017 National Best Teacher

A Primary 1 teacher, Faustina Cobson has been adjudged the 2017 National Best Teacher as Ghana marks Global Teachers Day.

The 41-year old who teaches at the Richard Aquaye Memorial school in Agbobloshie, Accra, beat two others to winner the coveted prize.

She received a three bedroom house, 50,000 cedis and life insurance cover from SIC.

Agnes Nutakor is first runner-up. She teaches at Kpeve model school in the Volta region. She took home a cash prize of 110,000 cedis and a life insurance cover.

Joseph Agbotsa is second runner-up. He took home a brand new car, 20,000 cedis life insurance cover from sic life. He is 42 years and teaches with La Nkwantanan Presec in Accra.

-Myjoyonline