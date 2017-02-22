CJ Not On Leave- Says Judicial Service

Her Ladyship Georgina Theodora Wood

The Judicial service has discredited reports that the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Georgina Theodora Wood, has proceeded on leave ahead of her retirement.

It says the Chief Justice was rather in Egypt to attend a Conference for Chief Justices, Presidents of Supreme Courts and Constitutional Courts and Heads of Judiciaries throughout Africa.

Following the absence of the Chief Justice from Tuesday’s State of the Nation Address, a section of the media speculated that Georgina Theodora Wood was on leave prior to her retirement.

Justice Atuguba was mentioned as the acting Chief Justice during the state of the nation address by President Akufo-Addo.

But a statement issued by the judicial service on the matter, said the Chief Justice left Ghana on Saturday, February 18, 2017 for the conference, and per the constitution, he [Justice Atuguba], the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court Bench, performs the functions of the Chief Justice.

The statement, signed by the Director of the Communications, Grace Tagoe, said, “As per article 144 (6) (a) and (b) of the 1992 Constitution, in the absence of the Chief Justice, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court Bench performs the functions of the Chief Justice.”

“The Service is therefore disappointed that media houses which published the misleading story could not cross-check their facts with the Service before publication,” it said.

“The Service wishes to assure general public that any news about that retirement of the Chief Justice when it is due, will be communicated as such,” it added.

The Chief Justice is expected to return to Accra on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Georgina Theodora Wood, 69, is the first woman to occupy the position of Chief Justice in Ghana.

-Citifmonline