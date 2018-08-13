CJ Decries Judges’ Poor Working Environment

The new magistrates

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has reiterated the need for the country’s law courts, especially the lower courts, to be given the necessary facelift to befit the roles they play in the dispensation of justice and maintenance of peace.

According to her, the judiciary will not continue to accept “horrible working environments” which has become a pain in the neck of the Judicial Service.

She also reiterated her threat to shutdown lower courts that are in deplorable states and do not befit edifices of justice delivery.

The Chief Justice made the observation in Accra when she swore into office nine new professional magistrates at the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice, in March this year, threatened to shut down dilapidated courtrooms by June this year because some of the courts are not in good conditions and are not the best for the 21st century.

She made the threat after she visited some district courts in Accra Central, Latebiokorshie, Kaneshie, Weija and Tema.

She repeated the threat in the Upper East Region in May when she threatened to shut down the Wa District Court within six months if the district assembly fails to find a suitable location for the court which is sharing a small structure with the Savana Accelerated Development Authority (SADA).

Justice Akuffo re-emphasised the threat to shut down dilapidated courts if nothing is done to improve them.

She said she has committed herself and her tenure to the improvement of the overall conditions and service in the Judicial Service.

“The wheels of justice may grind slowly but I am convinced that these can be helped along if the right systems are in place,” the Chief Justice pointed out.

She urged the new magistrates to decide cases on their merits and ensure that justice is delivered at the end of the day. She cautioned them against acts of misconducts, saying they would not be spared when caught.

“It is not our job to please, but if done right, our decisions must bring satisfaction. This requires extreme dedication, integrity and unyielding adherence to the code of conduct for judges and magistrates. Any judge or magistrate who is caught in any act of misconduct or unprofessional conduct will not be spared but will be dealt with swiftly, and in accordance with law,” the CJ cautioned.

She said the peace and stability in Ghana are not mere coincidences but are connected to the trust Ghanaians have in the legal system and urged the new magistrates to help maintain that moral standard and confidence in legal administration in the country.

“It is our hope to create a fully motivated and productive Judiciary and Judicial Service that answers the call that the nation makes on us to preserve its peace, strengthen its security and enhance its prosperity,” Justice Sophia Akuffo added.

The President of the Association of Judges and Magistrates, Ghana, Justice Victor Ofoe, commended the new magistrates for taking the pain to improve on themselves and be elevated from career magistrates to professional magistrates.

He said the gap between them and the circuit court now is a short one and urged them to work hard to justify their elevation.

The Solicitor General, Helen Ziwu, who read a speech on behalf of the Attorney General Gloria Afua Akuffo, urged the magistrates to let people who walk into their courtrooms be assured of fair trial.

She urged them to uphold the constitution of the country, adding that the integrity of the Judiciary depends on them.

The nine nagistrates were all career magistrates who have gone to read law and have been elevated to professional magistrates.

They are Saeed Aliata, Osman Abdul-Makeem, Juliet Osei Asiedu, Divine Kwaku Ahiadu, Eric Daning, Linda Amissah, Priscilla Yeboah, Kweku Baah Frempong and Kofi Owusu Sekyere.

Her Worship Saeed Aliata, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, thanked the Chief Justice for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to carry out their duties as expected of them.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak