Citibiz Festival Hosts Tourism Forum Today

Samuel Attah Mensah

The Citi Business Festival will today host a forum dubbed ‘The Akwaaba Forum’ to address challenging issues in the tourism and hospitality industry in the country.

The forum which will bring together all stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry will take place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra from 9:00am.

Participants include the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ministry of Aviation, Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana Tourism Development Company, Ghana Airport Company Limited and Ghana Tourism Federation. The rest are Ghana Hotels Association, Ghana Airlines Association, Tour Union Association of Ghana, Tourism Sites Owners and Jumia Travel.

The forum will, among others, discuss challenges facing the industry, explore ways to deal with the challenges, spell out synergies private sector and government can create to address the challenges and push industry ahead of its competitors, as well as explore ways to quicken but realistically fast track the implementation of Ghana’s 15-year tourism development plan.

The forum will also consolidate proposed solutions from regulators and private sector, inform policy direction and present a detailed plan of action moving forward (blueprint).

The key areas the forum will look at include current state of industry, policy direction and formulation, investment in the sector, total infrastructure, workforce and the future of the sector.