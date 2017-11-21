Citi TV Honours Tommy Annan-Forson 

Tommy Annan-Forson

Citi TV last Saturday honoured Tommy Annan-Forson with a special award at the maiden edition of an award scheme dubbed ‘The Eminence’, held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The award was presented to Tommy Annan-Forson by Samira Bawumia, wife of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his immense contribution to broadcasting in Ghana.

Receiving the plaque and a citation, Tommy Annan Forson, nicknamed Air Marshal, thanked the organisers for recognising his great works.

“I would like to say a very big thank you to Citi TV for this honour. I really appreciate it. In fact, I am so much overwhelmed,” he said.

He took to the stage to dazzle the audience with his disk jockeying skills, playing some great old tunes to relive his days when he was loud on air.

The event witnessed great musical performances from Deep Wave Band from James Town in Accra and highlife veteran A.B Crenstil.

The Managing Director of Citi FM, Samuel Atta-Mensah, in a speech said Mr Annan-Forson deserves recognition for impacting many lives in the media landscape such as himself.

According to him, ‘The Eminence’ event has come to stay, to celebrate Ghanaians who are excelling and making great impact in various fields of work.

Present at the ceremony were personalities such as actor Kofi Adjorlolo, satirist Kwaku Sintim Misa, Samira Bawumia, former MPs and ministers of state, among others.

Mr Annan-Forson has been influential in the training of a number of the country’s best broadcasters through his school, Rabodef Radio Academy, which is affiliated to international broadcast institutions like Deutsche Welle (DW) Radio Academy, Radio France International (RFI) and the American Embassy’s Information Service.

‘The Eminence’ is aimed at celebrating and recognising the contributions of individual personalities who have impacted their various fields in a positive way.