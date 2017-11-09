Citi TV To Honour Tommy Annan Forson

Tommy Annan-Forson

After more than 35 years of sterling contribution to the media in Ghana, Tommy Annan-Forson, a doyen of broadcasting, will be presented a special award by Citi TV.

This award, scheduled for November 18, 2017, is to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Tommy to the Ghanaian media.

The maiden edition of the programme dubbed ‘The Eminence’ will take place at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

‘The Eminence’ is a Citi TV event that has been set up to recognise and celebrate personalities who have made a significant impact in their fields of endeavor.

‘The Eminence’ seeks to honour personalities whose contribution and impact to society has generated an exemplary trail, especially for the youth and young industry practitioners.

The programme, which is strictly by invitation, will also be attended by industry influencers and experts, close relatives of celebrant, contributors to the individual’s success and benefactors of the individual’s hard work.