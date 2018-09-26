Citi FM’s Sammens Resigns As CEO Of Coastal Dev’t Authority

Samuel Attah-Mensah

The CEO of Accra-based Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah, has resigned as the head of the Coastal Development Authority in less than six months of being in office.

Popularly known as Sammens, the media manager resigned three weeks ago after falling out with the sector minister Mavis Hawa Koomson, who is in charge of Special Development Initiatives.

Starrfmonline.com understands Mr. Attah-Mensah is unhappy with the management style of the sector minister including certain contracts being awarded.

All efforts to reach him on phone including official enquiries at the Presidency have gone unanswered.

On April 13, 2018 the presidency announced the appointment of Mr. Attah-Mensah as head of the Coastal Development Authority to be assisted by four deputies: Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Bob-Charles Agbontor, Mona Gertrude Effah and Emmanuel Affram Anim.

The Coastal Development Authority was established alongside the Northern and Middle Belt Development Authorities with a responsibility to implement the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) – the Programme which will ensure the disbursement of the equivalent of $1 million per constituency per year, in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s 2016 campaign pledge.

-Starrfmonline