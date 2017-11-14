Citi FM Holds Thanksgiving Service

A scene from the event

The staff of Citi FM rounded up the station’s 13th anniversary celebration by joining the Power House Ministries International Church at Chorkor in the Greater Accra Region for a thanksgiving service.

The thanksgiving service was spiced up with buoyant colour and music from the Power House Ministries’ choir, amid a warm reception from the church’s congregants.

Citi FM’s Managing Director, Samuel Attah-Mensah, in a brief address, testified of God’s grace that had allowed the station and its personnel to distinguish themselves in the media space.

The Head Pastor of the Power House Ministries International Church, Rev Bernard Arde-Acquah, commended Citi FM for setting itself apart from the rest in the media landscape and for putting government on its toes.

He prayed for the station, the staff and management and urged them to continue to impact the Ghanaian society much more in the coming years.

The station also gave a thanksgiving offering of GH¢1,300 (signifying the 13 years) in gratitude for God’s goodness.

Citi FM’s 13th anniversary celebration, among other things, also saw the station commission a borehole for residents at Korleman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, granting them access to some potable water that was previously hard to come by.