Citi Bank Group Honours Access Bank

Dolapo Ogundimu

Access Bank Ghana has again received international recognition from the Citibank Group for the prestigious Straight-Through Processing (STP) Excellence Award.

The award acknowledges the bank for its superior and excellent service through consistent and efficient processing of international funds transfer requests from its customers.

STP enables the entire trade process and payment transactions to be conducted electronically without the need for re-keying or manual intervention.

Acting Country Manager of Citibank Ghana Representative Office, Olivia Kumordzi, said that the award is based on measured rates for the year, which showed that Access Bank has achieved a rating of 97%+ for Treasury Payments and 95%+ for Commercial Payments.

This distinction is a success for the bank since it demonstrates the high standard of performance of its human resources and dedication to serving clients.

The STP rate is considered the most important indicator for quality in the field of payment transactions, reflecting the degree of automation.

Values above 90% are considered as very good STP rates.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director of Access Bank, Dolapo Ogundimu, thanked Citibank for the recognition and noted that the award reaffirmed Access Bank’s quest to deliver on its brand promise of speed, service and security.

Mr. Ogundimu further stated: “I dedicate this award to our loyal staff who have imbibed the culture of excellence and to our customers, who have showed faith in our business throughout the years.”

Over the past three years, Access Bank has stepped up its investments in the area of technology and is at the forefront of providing digital banking solutions to serve various segments of the market.

Some of its innovative e-banking products include the AccessPay – a payroll management solution for companies, AccessTrade – a trade portal that allows corporate customers the convenience of initiating trade transactions electronically, and the Easy Cheque Manager – an online based cheque management solution.

Access Bank has built a reputation for service excellence in the Ghanaian banking sector.

A business desk report