Cina Soul, Nana Yaa To Rock Goethe- Institut

Cina Soul

Cina Soul and Nana Yaa will on Saturday, September 30 perform at the Goethe-Institut in Accra as part of events marking ‘Germany Goes Ghana’, an event that celebrates 60 years of relationship between the two countries.

Activities lined up during the day include symposium on studying in Germany, workshops on mobile media reporting, panel discussion on youth perspectives in Ghana, snap course in German language, live graffiti painting and question and answer session with the German ambassador in Accra, H.E Christoph Retzlaff.

With an exceptional voice that has caught the eyes of distinguished musicians, Nana Yaa has recorded and shared stages with a number of the greats in African music such as Ghana’s Osibisa, Miriam Makeba and Sonti Ndebele, all from South Africa.

A product of Aburi Girls’ Senior High School and the University of Ghana where she studied Psychology and Archaeology, Cina Soul is an amazing ‘soultress’ who came into the limelight after emerging as the first runner-up at the Vodafone Icons remix edition.

The programme is being sponsored by the Germany Embassy in Accra alongside German companies and institutions in Ghana.