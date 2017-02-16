CID Releases Kofi Adams’ Cars

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has released vehicles seized from the residents of the National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams.

According to reports, he provided all the documentations regarding the ownership of the five vehicles to the police during the investigations.

Samson Lardy Ayenini, lawyer for the NDC National Organizer revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Five vehicles – two Toyota Land Cruiser V8s with registration numbers GS 7451-12 and GN 7796-16 – and three Nissan Hard Body pick-ups with registration numbers GM 842-16, GM 823-16 and GM 846-16, were seized from his Golf City area home in Tema last month.

According to reports, some of the vehicles were purchased in the name of the state but the current owner allegedly scrapped [tampered] with the Chassis numbers under the windshield of the pickups and sealed the place with a metal – all in an attempt to change ownership of the vehicles.

But after thorough investigations by the CID, Samson Lardy Ayenini said it emerged that his client paid the necessary duties for all the vehicles.

He bemoaned how the people who went for the vehicles did not follow due process but rather invaded the privacy of his client just for cheap political points.

As a way to get his damaged reputation repaired, Samson said Kofi Adams has ordered him to sue his accusers in court for redress.

This, he believes will serve as a deterrent to other hoodlums who are planning to hound members of the opposition NDC alleged to have ‘stolen’ state assets.

“Ghana is not a jungle or banana republic; it’s a democracy of the rule of law [so] they should have used legal means to deal with people” he added.

– Adomonline