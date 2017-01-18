CIC Students Support Kidney Patient

Kimathi, K. presenting the money to Nicholas Ofosu-hene (right) on

Students of the Canadian Independent College, a university preparatory college providing a caring learning environment, has presented GH¢2,000 to a kidney patient at the Labone Dialysis Unit located on the premises of Ababio Hospital.

The students with backing from the school authorities raised the amount through their ‘Dress Down’ initiative where students are allowed to dress in their own attire on Fridays and pay GH¢2 towards the ‘Dress Down’ fund.

The money is then used on social interventions, particularly those regarding people who are vulnerable and needy.

Thus, responding to an appeal by Little Way Foundation on behalf of the patient, the students decided to present the money to 29 year-old Nicholas Ofusu-Hene, the beneficiary.

Armah-Mensah, K., Vice President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) interacting with DAILY GUIDE after the donation, said the ‘Dress Down’ idea was to encourage students to support the vulnerable and people who are in need.

“Apart from Nicholas, we have donated to support the Veterans Association during the veteran’s Remembrance Day,” he said.

Cudjoe, M., Public Relations Officer of the SRC, said the initiative has been a longstanding tradition of the school that allows students to dress down and support social intervention projects at the same time.

“They are supportive and happy to be a part of a great initiative to help the vulnerable in society through their own small way,” she said of the colleagues.

Nicholas Ofosu-hene, diagnosed with kidney failure five years ago, expressed his appreciation for the kind gesture shown by the students which would help him undergo his dialysis costing GH¢250 per a session.

“Giving is not easy so if someone has thought about my ailment and has come to help me all I can say is thank you and ask God’s blessing upon them,” he stated.

Mr Ofosu-hene needs a kidney transplant to have an improved quality of life, but is unable to undergo the life saving surgery because although he has a donor, he cannot afford the cost of surgery.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to support him financially to undergo his surgery by contacting him on 0270279522 or 0243894481.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri