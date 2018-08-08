Churches Urged To Support Double Track System

Carlos Ahenkorah and other pastors of the church cutting the anniversary cake

THE DEPUTY Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has appealed to churches to champion government’s decision of implementing the double track educational module under the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West Constituency, the decision of the NPP government to implement the policy next academic year is a good move and must be particularly embraced by religious leaders who have been at the forefront of helping to get Ghanaian children educated.

He explained further that the policy would give equal opportunities to all students to gain admission into SHS.

Mr. Ahenkorah made the appeal when addressing members of the Grace Pentecostal Chapel of the Assemblies of God Church during its 25th anniversary celebration in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

He said: “The intentions of President Akufo-Addo are good and he wants more students to be admitted into various tracks which divide the number of students and staff into two tracks using the limited facility which would give equal opportunities to all. The role of the churches in information dissemination cannot be over emphasized and therefore the religious leaders and its members should help spread the good news.”

He asked the church to continue to pray for him, the country and for the President since he is determined to fulfill every promise made to the nation.

Earlier, the Regional Superintendent for Accra West, Rev Dr. Ernest Birikorang, in a sermon, appealed to Christians to allow God to use them to make positive changes in their communities.

He also reminded them that God still listens to prayers; hence they should call on him always for his intervention and guidance.

Started in April 1993 in a wooden structure with 15 members, Grace Pentecostal Chapel of the Assemblies of God Church has been able to plant churches in Kpodokope in the Ada East District and Dawhenya.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema