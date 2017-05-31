Christian Council Condemns ‘Emerging Culture Of Violence’

Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of the Christian Council

The Christian Council of Ghana has condemned the recent incidents of mob action against state institutions and security agencies.

The Council said the gruesome murder of a military officer, Capt. Maxwell Adam Mahama, by residents of Diaso in the Denkyira-Obuasi District of the Central Region, threatens public safety.

General Secretary of the Christian Council, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong told Joy News, Monday’s tragic incident and another mob attack on an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) installation in Somanya in the Eastern Region cast a blight on Ghana’s democracy credentials and threatens Ghana’s peace.

“We are witnessing a trend of emerging culture of violence and we consider that to be a threat to good governance and public safety,” said Dr. Opuni-Frimpong.

Captain Mahama met his untimely death when he was out for his early morning jogging.

He was reportedly lynched by some youth after he was mistaken for an armed robber because of a weapon he carried on him.

He was allegedly pelted with stones and burnt.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, former Presidents John Mahama, and John Rawlings have all condemned the lynching of the soldier.

Also on Monday, hundreds of angry residents in Somanya in the Eastern Region took over the offices of the ECG and vandalised parts of the building in protest over what according to them are outrageous electricity bills.

Some vehicles were also set on fire.

“We can’t continue like that as a country no matter whatever justification somebody has for the [mob actions]”, said Dr Opuni-Frimpong.

He has, however, appealed to the military to avoid reprisals on the people of Diaso.

-Myjoyonline