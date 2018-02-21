Chrisbill Wishes Kotoko Well

Christopher Demenya

Chief Executive Officer of Chrisbill Company Limited, Christopher Demenya has sent a goodwill message to Asante Kotoko ahead of their clash against CARA of Congo Brazzaville.

The Porcupine Warriors face their Congolese counterparts in their CAF Confederations Cup return leg encounter today in Congo Brazzaville.

He said in an interview that “We at Chrisbill have the strong conviction that Kotoko will sail through. It won’t be easy but I can tell you for a fact that Kotoko will qualify.

“We are urging the playing body to go the extra mile in the game for personal glory as well and lift the flag of Ghana high by qualifying. We are solidly behind them in spirit.”

Chrisbill, dealers in Esther, Dechris and Favourite Baby Diapers based in Dzorwulu in Accra has been a strong financial supporter of Kotoko and has promised the Red Army a brand new bus should they reach the money zone of the competition.

Kotoko won the first leg fixture 1-0 in Kumasi few days ago after squandering three penalties.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum