Chris Attoh Divorces Wife. Talks About Differences

Chris Attoh &Damilola Adegbite

Ghanaian screen ‘bad boy’, Chris Attoh, and Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite could not honour their marriage vows; ‘till death do us part’, as they have both gone their separate ways two years after they tied the nuptial knot.

Their marriage becomes the next celebrity marriage to hit the rocks not long after the brouhaha over that of Funny Face and Afia Schwarzenegger.

Chris who confirmed the divorce in an interview with Bellanaija.com would not state what caused the divorce. But he created the impression they didn’t know each other too well before they decided to marry.

“Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends,” he said.

Early this year, there were reports that Damilola had walked out of the marriage.The divorce reports gained currency after Chris posted several photos of his wife on social media, wishing her a happy second wedding anniversary on February 14, but Damilola failed to respond or do same.

Damilola subsequently denied the rumours after posting a birthday shout out to Chris, proclaiming her love for him.

But in a major twist, Chris Attoh came back to say it was true the marriage which produced a son has ended.

“I believe throughout our marriage, it has probably been one of the most challenging things we have ever done, however, the key word is balance. At times when we both had to work, our parents would be there to hold the fort. God bless family because they were and still are very supportive,” he said.

“However, since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son,” he added.

Even though they are no longer together, Chris reiterated that “Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends.”

“So more than anything we will find ways to continue to make sure that Brian can still have a balanced upbringing filled with love and support. Both our families have been and are still very supportive in helping us take care of our son Brian when we can’t be there due to work,” he concluded.

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite tied the knot on February 14, 2015 and they have a son. It was alleged that they started seeing each other when they met on the set of ‘6 hours To Christmas’, a film directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso.