CHRAJ’s Findings Vindicate Us Once Again – Jinapor

Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor

Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor, says he and his colleague Francis Asenso Boakye, feel vindicated once again by the findings of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), dismissing allegations of corruption leveled against them by Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A-Plus, a sympathizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In September 2017, A-Plus took to Facebook to make what critics described as vague allegations against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor.

It later emerged that the accusations had to do with the two putting pressure on the CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Felix Anyah, to give back an on-site revenue-collection contract at the hospital to UniBank after the same contract had been terminated.

The two had subsequently threatened to sue A Plus over these claims. However, following CHRAJ’s findings, Mr. Jinapor indicated that he was no more interested in pursuing the matter in court.

In a document containing its findings, sighted by Citi News, CHRAJ said it was “satisfied that the evidence does not support the allegations of corruption and abuse of power against Messrs A. Jinapor and Asenso Boakye… the allegations could not be substantiated whatsoever.”

“Accordingly, this complaint is hereby dismissed as being without merit and totally unwarranted,” CHRAJ concluded.

CHRAJ noted that, the “relations between A-Plus and the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff appeared “frosty” and may have accounted for the allegations Mr. Obeng leveled against the two.

It noted that “a possible strained relationship between Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng and Mr. Asenso-Boakye might have been extended to Mr. Jinapor as well. That could possibly be the ulterior motive for the allegations Mr. Asare Obeng leveled against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

CHRAJ was the second state institution that was tasked to investigate these corruption claims, after the Criminal Investigations Department’s investigation also found the allegations baseless.

But the CID probe was marred by some controversy over an audio recording said to be a leaked recording of a conversation between the then-Deputy Director of the CID, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and A-Plus, in which the police officer was heard advising A-Plus to deny the allegations because he is a member of the NPP.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Jinapor welcomed CHRAJ’s findings, saying they had been vindicated for the second time.

“I take the view that the combined effect of the CID’s report and CHRAJ’s investigative report has vindicated our reputation and exonerated us in this matter. “

“Whatever it is, it is refreshing to hear about the outcome of the investigations. I am not surprised because from the very onset, I have always known that the entire brouhaha was much ado about nothing. It is refreshing and comforting that CHRAJ which is an independent body has gone into this matter and come out with a petition.”

He also indicated that, he had no intentions of suing A-plus over the said claims, despite being cleared by CHRAJ.

“I do not think that we need the court to make a pronouncement on our integrity. These two investigative reports in my view will settle the matter on that score.”

Mr. Jinapor further pointed out that he was not interested in seeking for compensation from A-Plus.

“The second one regarding compensation I am not interested. I believe any lawsuit will be straight forward but I do not want to pursue it. I want to move on with my life”.

Background to Unibank, Korle bu issues

The onsite banking services at Korle Bu were needed to deal with revenue leaks that had saddled the hospital.

In 2015, six banks were shortlisted to undergo a competitive selection process where Stanbic Bank emerged first and UniBank was fourth.

But when the hospital submitted the names of the two banks to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for approval, issues were raised about weaknesses in UniBank’s operations in two other hospitals.

Korle Bus still went ahead to sign an MoU appointing UniBank to simultaneously collect revenue in the Hospital with Stanbic Bank.

As the two banks started the onsite banking services, the revenue leaks persisted, and the hospital’s management decided to adopt an End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software to integrate and network its operations.

Stanbic Bank and UniBank were both requested to submit proposals for an End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software in 2015.

Stanbic Bank successfully presented an efficient software, while UniBank was alleged to have failed to turn up during the two presentation sessions, thus the hospital awarded the contract to Stanbic Bank.

Unibank, however denied missing the presentation, but said it was sidelined by the hospital.

The End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software was also said to be not compatible with the UniBank’s system, thus the hospital decided to discontinue the MoU with UniBank in order to enable Stanbic Bank to deploy the new software throughout the entire Hospital.

But this was followed by the hospital rescinding the decision.

-Citifmonline