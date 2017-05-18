Choral Music & Drama To Rock National Theatre

The National Symphony Orchestra, One Voice Choir, National Drama Company, Akoo Show Choir and students from Queens International School in Accra will on Thursday, May 25 perform at the National Theatre in Accra.

Dubbed ‘Awake and Build Africa’, the event is aimed at marking the African Union Day while bringing together people from diverse backgrounds with the intention of promoting patriotism and empowering Africans to strife towards great possibilities.

Easily one of the best classical symphony orchestras in West, Central and Eastern Africa, the National Symphony Orchestra which is conducted by Isaac Annor has since 1996 presented an ‘African Composers Series’, which features woks of composers from other African countries.

Formed in 2004, One Voice Choir, which won the album of the year prize in 2015, performs a rich repertoire of gospel and patriotic songs, as well as music that highlight on social phenomena. With 53 strong members, the choir has delighted choral music lovers in various parts of Ghana and neighbouring Ivory Coast.

Based at the National Theatre in Accra, the National Drama Company has a wide repertoire and has performed to diverse audiences in Ghana and various parts of the world. It has over the years been noted for high quality productions.

Through performances and insightful lectures, the event seeks to address issues such as ‘tweaking’ our thinking in a direction of endless possibilities while taking into consideration unity, patriotism, peace and all other aspects of life that will deepen our understanding of the greatness we can achieve unity.

‘Awake and Build Africa’ has become an annual affair characterised by quality performances and memorable events. It is being presented by One Voice Choir Ghana in collaboration with the National Theatre of Ghana,

GTP, Goldman Capital Microfinance, Kinapharma, Awake Mineral Water, Universal Microfinance, Charterhouse, TT Brothers, EDEL, Zylophone Media, Bisa Events, Elly’s Mukase, Sankofa Natural Taste, Benviko and Assenso Furniture are sponsoring the event, which is being supported by ADRA.