Choirmaster To Thrill Fans @ Adelaide Fringe Festival

Choirmaster

Eugene Baah, known in the showbiz scene as Choirmaster, is billed to perform for his US fans at the Adelaide Fringe Festival scheduled for the months of February and March this year in Adelaide, Australia.

Choirmaster, noted for his exceptional skills in composition and arrangement, will perform alongside a number of international artistes at the festival.

The artiste will perform at four venues- Port Dock Brewery, The Parks Community Centre, British PA Riverside Room and Nexus Art Centre.

Choirmaster has promised to use the opportunity made available to him to promote Ghanaian culture and music, as well as his brand.

The hiplife artiste has also promised to raise the flag of Ghana high at the festival which will bring together a large number of artistes from around Australia and the world. He will be performing at 11 events.

As a solo artiste, Choirmaster released his first solo album, ‘Revelations’, which had songs such as ‘Pull Him Down’, ‘Ghana’s Most Beautiful’ and ‘Saved by Grace’ in July 2015. Currently, he is working on the release of his second album.

The Adelaide Fringe Festival is the world’s second largest annual arts festival and the largest in the Southern Hemisphere, held in the South Australian capital of Adelaide.

For 24 days and nights during February and March, it features more than 4,000 artistes from around Australia and the world, featuring world premieres, hit shows and new artistes.

Over 900 events are staged in pop-up venues in parks, warehouses, as well as established venues such as theatres, hotels, art galleries and cafes.

The festival includes contemporary work in art forms, including cabaret, comedy, circus and physical theatre, dance, film, theatre, puppetry, music, visual art and design. Adelaide Fringe begins with free opening night celebrations, including a street parade through the city centre and parties at various venues.

By George Clifford Owusu