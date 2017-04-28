Choirmaster Joins New Music Group In Australia

Eugene Baah

Former member of Praye music group, Eugene Baah, known in music circles as Choirmaster, has joined a new group called Africa Connection in Australia.

“I have joined a fresh group called Africa Connection in Australia, “one from Kenya, Sierra Leone and the other one from South Africa. We have recorded two songs which will be released soon,” he disclosed.

Speaking in an interview with citifmonline.com, the hiplife artiste disclosed that he met some great artistes while he was in Australia to participate in this year’s edition of Adalaide Fringe Festival and decided to form a group with them.

Choirmaster added that Perfect Promotions, owned by a Ghanaian music promoter in Australia, has also signed an agreement with him to market all his songs in Australia.

During his visit to Australia, Choirmaster said he thrilled hundreds of music fans at the Adelaide Fringe Festival held in Australia.

According to him, he performed at 11 avenues, including Nexus Theatre, Port Dock Hotel, The Fringe Bar, The Oval Park, Rundle Mall and other places during the festival which was held from February 28 to March 20.

He also performed at the Ghana association’s 60 years celebration programme held in front of the Melbourne Mayor, as well as visited a couple of radio stations, including Radio Adelaide and Nova FM.

The ‘Obsession’ singer was invited to Australia to perform at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, the second biggest festival in the world.

Choirmaster came into mainstream music in 2004, after he and two others (Praye) emerged winners at the maiden edition of the Nescafé African Revelations talent hunt.

He went solo in 2014 and has since produced songs like ‘Catwalk,’ ‘Ghana’s Most Beautiful’ and ‘Pull Him Down’.