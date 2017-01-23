 Chocho Boss Supports Omane Acheampong

Nicholas Omane Acheampong

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chocho Industries Limited, Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng, has supported the music ministry of gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong with an amount of GH¢10,000.

Alhaji Chocho, as he is affectionately called, made the donation at the launch of the musician’s music album titled ‘Anawomma’.

“I am a Muslim but believes in his ministry and the songs he brings out are very educative, that is why I have decided to support his ministry,” the herbal herbal doctor told adomonline.com in an interview.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong is noted for composing songs that talk about everyday life activities and seek to advise people through his lyrics.

He advises humanity to remember to be responsible in their actions, as they would not occupy their current positions forever.

“Though I am a Muslim, I support the gospel musician because I relate to the songs he brings out, it advises humanity and seeks to make society better, hence, my continuous support for him,” he added.

Dr Oti Boateng is a herbal doctor and the CEO of Chocho Industries Limited which produces Chocho soap, cream and a wide range of herbal products.

He also operates the Chocho Herbal Hospital in Suhum in the Eastern Region.