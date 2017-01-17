Chinese Jackpot Machines Seized In Kyebi

Some of the confiscated jackpot machines

The Kyebi Zonal Council in the East Akyem municipality of the Eastern Region has seized over 40 jackpot machines being operated by Chinese nationals at Kyebi.

The machines, according to the council, have created a situation whereby some school children in the area have taken to petty stealing and absenteeism.

The Kyebi Zonal Council Chairman, who doubles as the Assembly man for Ahenbronu electoral area, Edward Kwame Asiedu Bekoe, who led the operation, told DAILY GUIDE later that his team visited eight communities to seize all the unauthorized jackpot machines.

Mr. Asiedu Bekoe narrating further, said even though some of the operators have business operation permits, they had gone contrary to the rules governing their operation.

“Parents complain that children steal their coins to come and play these games. The parents are very worried. The zonal council chairman called for a meeting to look at the way to halt the operation of the machines at various places,” he explained.

According to him, when the machines were impounded, the owners were later encouraged to come for them but were asked to operate them within the parameters set by the council.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kyebi