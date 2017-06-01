Chinese Deny Encroachment Story

Management of Greenhouse International Developers, the Chinese construction firm accused of allegedly constructing estate houses on lands designated for quarrying purposes at Shai Hills in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, has denied reports that it is actually constructing estate houses in the area.

The about 50 quarry companies, including Cedar Quarry Ghana Limited and Zina Quarry Ghana Limited, have appealed to the central government and other relevant authorities through the media to halt the activities of the Chinese on lands they claimed to be meant solely for quarrying.

They raised concerns about the danger posed to human lives and properties should the Chinese firm, Greenhouse International Developers, go ahead to build structures on the said lands and rent or sell them out to individuals.

BUSINESS GUIDE gathered that putting up residential property within a quarrying environment is supposed to be done about a minimum of 500 metres or maximum 1000 metres away from the site, according to the Minerals Commission’s Standards to avoid ‘flying rocks’ from injuring individuals and destroying properties when blasting takes place.

According to the quarrying firms, they have done everything possible to make the developers understand the situation and stop their construction activities.

“The developers are constructing buildings close to our quarry concession. The constructions are very close to our current operational area approximately 100 metres and should we move further it would be just 50 metres from our operational area,” according to the quarrying firms.

However, reacting to the allegations made by the quarrying firms in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, a staff of Greenhouse International Developers, Andy, who is believed to be in charge of operations on the said land, said contrary to claims made by the quarry firms, Greenhouse International, has actually acquired the land for the establishment of an industrial park.

He said his outfit clearly understands the safety needs of individuals and thus cannot construct estate houses in such a ‘dangerous zone’ to be rented out to persons, noting that “constructing estate houses is not our intention. The land is being cleared for industrial purposes and not estate project.”

Mr. Andy claimed the issue had come out because the quarrying companies had deliberately refused to have discussions with management of Greenhouse International Developers to address the numerous problems.

By Melvin Tarlue