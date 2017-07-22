The Chinese Call Our Bluff

To regard the illegal mining activity taking place close to the façade of the Tarkwa Senior High School, as the story made the headlines recently, as an unbridled bravado is an understatement.

It is an action steeped in outright hubris, an affront to the authority of the state by foreigners whose immigration status is yet to be ascertained. It was taking place at a time when the country has virtually arisen against the degradation of her environment her sources of water, the rivers, threatened as never before.

Without seeking to be xenophobic, we think that the mongoloids do not consider our laws worth respecting. We know how such bravado in China can, in most cases, attract the life sentence and possible harvesting of the organs of the dead.

We know the level President Akufo-Addo has taken the galamsey war to and cannot therefore fathom why in spite of this reality foreigners would be as daring as the Chinese whose bravado attracted this commentary.

If after so much media campaign and a subtle national declaration of war against galamsey some Chinese would ignore our deployed soldiers in the field and warning not to dare us, the import of their action presages trouble. They appear to be forearmed having been forewarned.

We must be ready to confront what lies ahead. Two issues emanate from this development; one being that the Chinese must have stood on something to be able to be so daring. They must definitely be drawing support from a Ghanaian who thinks he is so virile and well connected that nothing would happen to his Chinese partners even if they are busted. Secondly, the galamsey operatives must be readying themselves for a final onslaught on those fighting them – their sights on our gold bearing rocks and rivers.

We would not go into the merits or otherwise of the case – the story the Chinese suspects already within the confines of a court of competent jurisdiction. Suffice it to point out however that those engaged in illegal mining activities otherwise called galamsey would do everything to have their way but since we are war at with them and this being our country, we shall win.

Pockets of their activities are definitely ongoing across the country because after all there are many Ghanaian collaborators who are ready to sell their birthrights to the strangers.

President Akufo-Addo has shown the way, resolutely and determined to deal a fatal blow to everything which threatens our sources of water and destructive of our environment in a way we too should emulate.

We are holding this country and everything within it in trust for future generations and if we fold our hands as foreigners destroy our environment, posterity will judge us harshly.

Those who dare us and continue to mine illegally and unsustainably should be made to face the law. Foreigners among such culprits should be deported without delay because by their actions, they do not care a hoot about our laws and interests.