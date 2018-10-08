Chinese Association To Support Golf

PGA captain, Mawuli flanked by the Chinese ambassador ® and Tang Hong

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang, left the Celebrity Golf Club recently highly impressed with the level of golfing in the country.

As a result, he has promised to support the sport, particularly the pros and the juvenile categories.

He expressed satisfaction about the level of competition in the 69th China National Day golf competition held recently in Sakumono.

The Chinese envoy, who was the special Guest of honour for the well-organized golf event said “The Association would support the development of the game to an international standard and would do its best to support professional golfers and to get the youth interested and involved in the game.”

He advised that all support (Sponsorship) issues should be addressed through John Mawuli, captain of Ghana Professional Golf Association (PGA).

He added “Today’s tournament is another demonstration of the China-Ghana friendship.”

Giti Tire Global Trading PTE Limited, manufactures of Gt Radial Tyres in China, represented by CAITEC Delta Limited, Ghana in Association with Chinese Societies in Ghana sponsored the event.

Mr Li Xiaohai, captain of Chinese Golf Association, Mr Alan Chou, founder of Chinese Golf Association, Ghana and President of Ghana Association of Chinese Society, Mr Tang Hong, graced the event.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum