Chinese Arrested For Defiling Girl 12

Daniel Kim Hon after he was arrested

The Police are holding a 38-year-old Chinese half-cast for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl at Community 1 in Tema.

The culprit, Kim Hon Daniel, a mechanical engineer, who resides in the same vicinity with the victim, allegedly tied the hands of the girl behind her back and forcibly had sex with her.

Few days later, he allegedly tied her and sexually assaulted the victim.

Kim is expected to be arraigned before court on the charge of defilement.

According to reports, on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at about 12:30pm, the suspect sent his daughter to call the victim to buy him prepaid credit for his meter.

The victim went to buy the credit and upon her return to the house, the suspect held her hands and pulled her into his room.

He quickly blocked the victim’s mouth with a piece of cloth and tied her hands behind her back.

He immediately undressed the victim and forcibly had sex with her.

Reports said Kim Hon warned the victim not to disclose the matter to anyone else she will die.

On Saturday, November 25, 2017 at about 7:00pm, the suspect asked his daughter to call the victim for him and subsequently dragged the victim into his room and used his fingers to penetrate her vagina.

After the incident, the victim returned home but her mother noticed changes in the way she walked and questioned her.

The mother of the victim lodged formal complaint with the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at Community 1 where a police medical report form was issued for victim to attend hospital.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates that a couple of years ago, he was arrested for similar offence but was discharged by a Tema Court under bizarre circumstances.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema