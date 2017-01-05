Chiefs Must Learn From 2016 Polls

Oberimpong Kro Tekyi Abease Chief

The Paramount Chief of Abease Traditional Area in the Pru District of the Brong Ahafo Region has appealed to chiefs and queen mothers in the country to learn a crucial lesson from the recent general elections in which Ghanaians chose a new administration to steer the affairs of the country for the next four years.

Obrempong Kru Takyi II disclosed this to DAILY GUIDE at Abease during this year’s Kwabena Yam Festival.

The chief was hopeful other traditional leaders would take his simple message in good faith.

Obrempong Kru Takyi II said the 1992 Constitution guides the citizens on how to conduct themselves and go about their duties.

“The constitution says chiefs should not take part in active party politics and this statement is simple and understandable. This clearly shows that chiefs cannot openly throw their weight behind any political party, and it is unfortunate that some individual chiefs got trapped in this.”

He said chiefs occupied very high positions in the society when governments were not in existence.

Even before the white man came to the shores of Ghana, chiefs ensured peace and unity. One of the best ways to avoid partisan politics is to set a good example for our subjects to follow in order not to cause any problems, he added.

“Since our subjects are politically divided, any support to a particular party may bring the chieftaincy institution into disrepute.

Obrempong Kru Takyi II seized the opportunity to congratulate the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President-elect Alhaji Bawumia and the NPP on their electoral victory.

He said the unprecedented victory showed that Ghanaians wanted change. The chief said he would continue to pray to God for protection and guidance.

Nana Obrempong appealed to the incoming NPP government to construct a factory in his area since raw materials like mango, cashew, among others, are abundant in the area.

Obrempong Kru Takyi II also appealed to Ghanaians to forget about the past and rally behind Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his team to move Ghana forward.

By Eric Bawah