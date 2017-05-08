Chiefs Endorse DCE Nominee

Nana Kwamina Wianu II addressing the media

The Shama Traditional Council has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Joseph Amoah, the Shama Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

Members of the Council have also pledged to support the president’s nominee to ensure the fast-tracking of development in the Shama District.

“We fully respect the president’s executive right to appoint nominees as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) for the assembly members’ consideration,” the chiefs indicated.

Addressing the media on Saturday, the Acting President of the Shama Traditional Council, Nana Kwamina Wianu II, noted that the president’s nominee is the most suitable for the position.

“The president’s nominee, Joseph Amoah, is competent and experienced to work for the whole of the communities in the district, whom we also support,” he pointed out.

He continued, “We believe that the claim that the Member of Parliament for Shama, Ato Panford, and the DCE nominee are from the same town in the district had not been the precedent for the president’s nomination.”

According to Nana Kwamina Wianu II, the president’s nomination was rather based on competence and procedures set in conformity with the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936).

He therefore, indicated that the chiefs and the elders of the traditional council had dissociated themselves from a demonstration organized by some few people of Shama against the president’s nominee.

“We the chiefs and elders wish to use this opportunity to advise the organizers of the demonstration and the demonstrators to desist from all these unnecessary acts with immediate effect,” he cautioned.

He then called on the police at Shama to ensure that there was peace in the district before, during and after the DCE’s confirmation today.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Shama