Chief Suleman Oduma Wins Top Award

Chief Suleman Oduma with the honor at Tang Palace Hotel, Accra

Chief Sulema Oduma has been honoured by the Humanity Magazine International for his immense transformation of the Real Estate Development in Ghana.

Suleman Oduma has over years been a household name in the sale of quality housing and lands at affordable prices to both Ghanaians and foreign investors

A certificate of honour presented to Chief Suleman Oduma read by the Chief Executive Officer of the Humanity Magazine International, Yahaya Alhassan, noted: “For your unparalleled building projects thereby inspiring and ensuring many to become land lords or ladies in Ghana through the develop the land programs. Your continuous support for the youth in Zongo including the care for children and needy is worthy of emulation by every citizen of Ghana, we profoundly appreciate you..”

The Magazine promotes business and investments in Africa and the rest of the world to create employment opportunities to benefit the citizenry.

Chief Suleman Oduma expressed his appreciation to the Magazine for such an honor, and pointed that he was in partnership with the NJA City Project to attract estate foreign investors and those in the Diaspora to buy or develop homes in the most beautiful and safest part of Ghana.

By Kofi Aduonun