Chief Punishes Journalist For 3 Hours

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that a journalist with Rivers FM – a local radio station at Wassa Akropong in the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region – was allegedly forced to kneel down in the scorching sun for about three hours as a punishment for expressing his view on the alleged killing of a native by a Chinese.

It would be recalled that the youth of Wassa Akropong caused a major stir in the mining town of Wassa Akropong last week when they demanded that the Chinese, Jiang Gen Hai, be handed over to them for instant justice after the foreigner had allegedly shot and killed one Nana Buah.

The police had a tough time protecting Jiang Gen Hai, 49, and other Chinese who were then hiding in their rooms. It took the intervention of the Western Region Police Commander, DCOP Kwesi Duku, to bring the chaotic situation under control.

During the melee, the journalist, Larry Saint, was said to have posted a recorded voice on a WhatsApp platform for journalists that claimed that the chiefs were not doing much to end the incessant abuse of the youth of the area by the Chinese.

Apparently, the traditional rulers in the area also got the voice on their cell phones and were not enthused at the comment by the journalist.

The journalist was also alleged to have incurred the wrath of the Omanhene of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II and some traditional leaders over the comment.

According to sources, Larry Saint was summoned to appear before the traditional rulers.

“When the radio presenter appeared before the traditional leaders, he was asked by the paramount chief, Tetre Akuamoah Sekyim II, to kneel in the sun for over three hours as punishment after his voice, which was recorded on tape, was played,” a source told DAILY GUIDE.

The paper learnt that after the punished Saint was handed over to the police for an initial charge of offensive conduct.

Speaking on the issue, Larry Saint pointed out that when he was arrested, the law enforcement agency informed him that he was also being arrested for inciting the youth of the area to overthrow the Omanhene.

He indicated that he did not know his fate in respect of his job at the radio station since he had been asked to stay home for a while as investigations continue.

“Currently, the case is in the hands of the police who are investigating it so I will not speak further on the matter,” Larry Saint added.

Reacting to the matter in an interview with an Accra-based radio station, the Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi confirmed that he asked the journalist to kneel down, adding that even though there is freedom of speech, it has its limit.

