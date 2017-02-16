Chief Leads US Investors To Build Nana’s Factories

Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, the Agona Akrofronso Chief

There are indications the ‘one district, one factory’ policy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would come to fruition to help improve the lives of the citizenry.

A prominent traditional leader in the Ashanti Region, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, Chief of Agona Akrofonso, has expressed preparedness to help the president to implement the policy effectively.

The chief recently extended an invitation to a group of wealthy investors from the US, who arrived in Ghana on February 14, this year, to invest in the agricultural sector of Ghana.

Nana Achiaw Brempoong, who schooled and worked in the US, told BUSINESS GUIDE that the investors would construct a number of factories across the country to enhance the agric sector.

According to the chief, who owns large tracts of farm lands, a different group of investors from the US, recently stormed the country at his instance to support the agric sector.

Nana Achiaw Brempong disclosed that “the first US team of investors had started a pilot project on Nana Akufo-Addo’s ‘one village, one dam’ policy on my farm that would be extended to other farms soon.

The Agona Akrofonso chief, who is contesting in the Ashanti Regional Council of State elections, stated that “Nana Akufo-Addo would positively transform the agric sector and I am prepared to help him to succeed.”

He implored all affluent Ghanaians, especially those in the country and abroad to come on board and also invest in the agric sector to reap the benefits from that sector.

Nana Achiaw Brempong said without a buoyant agric sector, Nana Akufo-Addo’s industrialization vision would be a mirage, saying “we cannot import materials from overseas to feed the factories that would be constructed here.”

Nana Achiaw Brempong said that if elected as the Ashanti Regional representative on the Council of State, he would give advice to President Akufo-Addo to boost the agric sector and ensure food production and security.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi