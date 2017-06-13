Chief Justice Nominee Interview Rescheduled For Friday 16th June

Supreme Court Judge Sophia Akuffo

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has brought forward the scheduled public hearing on the nomination of Supreme Court Judge Sophia Akuffo as Chief Justice.

Akuffo JSC will be interviewed on Friday, June 16 instead of Monday, June 19.

According to the Committee, no petition has yet been brought against her.

Akuffo JSC was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace retired Georgina Theodora Wood, Ghana’s first female chief justice who retired on June 8 at age 70.

Before she assumes office, Akuffo JSC would have to get the approval of Parliament as per the country’s constitution.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Chairman of the Committee Joseph Osei-Owusu said his committee considered a number of factors before deciding on the date change.

He said there is vacancy already as retired Chief Justice Wood has already been appointed onto the Council of State.

He added that members of the Committee, therefore, reached a consensus to abridge the 14-day interval for receiving complaints on nominees, especially when there was no petition against Justice Akuffo .

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament hopes a report will be ready by Monday, June 19 if the public hearing is held on Friday and then Akuffo JSC can assume her role officially by the close of that week.

-3news