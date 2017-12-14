Chief Justice Launches Anti-Graft Action Plan

Justice Sophia Akuffo

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has urged the judiciary not to be discouraged in the fight against corruption.

According to her, corruption undermines the integrity of the judiciary and ought to be addressed, curtailed and uprooted whilst dealing effectively with complaints.

Speaking at the launch of Judicial Service Anti-corruption Action Plan in Accra on Thursday, 14 December 2017, she said judges must always adhere to ethical principles enshrined in the code of ethics to uphold their integrity.

She also revealed that the law courts are being automated to guarantee access of the citizenry to legal information under the E-Justice programme.

Attorney General Gloria Akuffo on her part called for stronger partnership between government, civil society and faith based organisations to fight corruption.

According to her, corruption has corrosive effects on socio-economic development of Ghana and requires collaborative efforts to wage war against it through detection, investigation, seizure of assets of people proven to be corrupt and strict application of the laws.

On her part, Supreme Court Judge, Her Ladyship Sophia Adinyira challenged state institutions to produce anti-graft action plan to complement efforts of the judiciary to fight corruption.

Source: classfmonline.com