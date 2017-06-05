Chief Imam Prays For Samira, Humu

Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia

Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia and Humu Dilley, assemblywoman for the Ofankor Electoral Area and an aspiring Greater Accra Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), last Friday had the honour of being prayed for by the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The second lady had supported the assemblywoman to make a presentation of detergents for the cleaning of the washroom of the Abossey Okai Central Mosque in Accra and some kettles for the performance of ablution by the faithful who come to pray at the religious facility.

Humu Diley sought the assistance of D.H. Industries for the supply of the detergents who readily provided her with the items which she donated to the mosque. Qualiplast Company Limited provided the kettles. The assemblywoman’s NGO, Mondague Foundation, has been active in recent times cleaning up mosques in Accra before and during the ongoing Ramadan fasting.