Chief Commits Suicide

The Odikro of Pokrom-Nsaba near Nsawam in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern has been found dead in a pool of blood Monday dawn.

The deceased chief also a former Catechist of Resurrection Congregation of the Presbyterian Church in the Community, Nana Ayesu Agyei believed to be 67 years, was found dead in his bathroom at around 3:30 am.

He shot himself with a single barrel gun at his chest in the bathroom.

The cause of the incident is not immediately known but reported to be linked to harassment, attacks and several Police cases entangling him, as a result, his double land sale of lands in the area.

Nana Adu Akuffo, one of the Elders close to the late Chief, tells Kasapa News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah that family members have gone to the Police Station to report for the Police to convey the body to the morgue and investigate the incident.

He said the deceased was a former headmaster. He left behind seven children.

