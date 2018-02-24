Chief Builds Quarters For Aworowa Police

The chief of Hansua, who doubles as the Barimhene of the Techiman Traditional Area in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Nana Apenteng Fosu Gyeabour, has built a modern police station and staff quarters for the law enforcement agents.

Inspector General of Police David Asante Apeatu, who commissioned the project, was full of praise for the chief. He said it had become abundantly clear that the security of the nation could not be left in the hands of the government alone and that private citizens too could contribute their quota like what Nana Gyeabour had done.

According to the IGP, investors are always interested in places where their investments will be secured, claiming that from the records he has, Aworowa is one of the most peaceful towns in the country.

Mr Asante-Apeatu also admonished the people of Aworowa not to hesitate to report miscreants to the police for investigation. He also advised Ghanaians to be law-abiding and avoid anything that could breach the peace of the country.

Nana Afena Nketia II, Twafohene of Techiman Traditional Area, who chaired the function on behalf of the Omanhene, Oseadeyo Akumfi Ameyaw, praised the Hansuahene for the project. He said people have the right to use their hard-earned monies for whatever they wish to do, but Nana Gyeabour decided to do something which would benefit the people of Aworowa. He admonished philanthropists in the area to emulate the example of Nana Apenteng Fosu Gyeabour

Nana Gyeabour thanked the people of Aworowa for showing interest in the project and actually contributed their quota by way of communal labour and pieces of advice.

FROM Eric Bawah, Aworowa