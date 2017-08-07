Chiana-Paga Youth Warn Against Appointment Of Three Party Executives

The Group members at the Press Conference with Daniel Namooh (middle)

A group calling itself the Concerned Activists of the New Patriotic Party and some polling station executives in the Chiana-Paga Constituency in the Upper East Region, have called on the National Executives of the Party, not to consider some three Constituency Executives for appointments in the government.

According to the group, they have information and evidence that, the three Constituency Executives they are standing against, worked and campaigned openly against the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate, Clement Dandori, which resulted in the Party’s defeat in the Chiana-Paga Constituency in 2016.

“… the Concerned Activitists of the NPP in the Chiana-Paga Constituency have picked information about the rumoured appointment of the following Constituency Executives into key government offices in the Kassena-Nankana West district. Mark Ayamga, the Constituency Organizer is being considered for the District NADMO Coordinator. Sylvester Atule, the Constituency Youth Organizer is being considered for the District Youth Employment Agency Director, and the Deputy Youth Organizer, Thomas Kwalase is being considered for the District MASLOC Manager’s position. … We do not hate these three; we are only seeking fairness in the appointment. If they are appointed, many of the Party’s youth who worked hard during the campaign period and also saw these three persons working against the Party, will be disappointed and may never support the NPP in the Constituency.”

The group raised these concerns at a Press Conference at Mirigu, addressed by it Secretary, Daniel Namooh.

The Party Youth accused, the Constituency Youth Organizer, Sylvester Atule, who they claim is being considered for District YEA Boss, of openly campaigning against the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Hon. Clement Dandori, because the National Democratic Congress Candidate then, Lawyer Rudoulf Amenga-Etego was the from East and therefore he is his brother.

“The Concerned Activists of the NPP in the Chiana-Paga have evidence to the fact that, the three Party Officers were among key Party Executives in the Constituency who were lured with financial and other rewards by the then ruling NDC government, to either campaign against the NPP or not to come out publicly to campaign for the NPP, which they succumbed to.

Again, these three officers have a record of financial mismanagement and as such cannot be trusted with handling of the finances of these 3 strategic offices they are being considered to head. The three Constituency officers were directly in-charge of the very recent Constituency Delegates Conference that took place in Chiana, which was shrouded with allegations of financial misappropriation.” The Group said.

They want the National Executives to call for applications from other qualified persons from the Constituency and should not allow themselves to be forced into fulfilling the Campaign promise of appointing Constituency Executives like the three officers, into public positions.

“We are aware of other well qualified applicants who have submitted their credentials for these offices and who worked very hard for the Party to come to power. They are also people who understand the Political Terrain of the Chiana-Paga Constituency and are closely in touch with the grassroots base of our Party. … we believe if any of them are selected for these positions, they will be able to motivate people to like the Party and keep the power come 2020.”

In the view of the Party Youth and the Poling Station Executives, ensuring fairness in the appointments will address the latent division within the Party in the Chiana-Paga Constituency.