Chelsea Striker Hot …For Driving Without License

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea will speak to star teenage striker Tammy Abraham after he was summoned to court for driving without a licence and insurance.

Sportsmail understands the 19-year-old crashed his Mercedes outside Bristol City’s Failand training ground last month, where he is on loan.

Abraham has been widely hailed as the next Chelsea academy product who could breakthrough into the first team after excelling at the Championship side, scoring 19 goals in 36 appearances.

But he has been requested to appear at Bristol Magistrates court for careless driving, driving without a licence and without insurance following the incident. A Chelsea spokesman said: ‘We are aware and will be speaking to the player.’

Abraham won the FA Youth Cup twice with Chelsea, scoring four times in the 2015 and 2016 finals. The player has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea but was sent on loan to gain experience. Earlier in the season he netted 11 goals in 13 games and in an incredible start to the season he also scored twice for England Under 21s.

It prompted Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to describe Abraham as Chelsea’s future.

‘Abraham is another young player who is the future for Chelsea, for sure,’ Conte said in October. ‘He’s very young. I saw him only one week during the pre-season in America. Then we decided to send him to play every game and get experience, then come back for us. He has great potential in the technical and physical aspects.’

A Bristol City spokesman said: ‘The club is aware of the situation and will be discussing this with Chelsea and the player privately.’

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: ‘A 19-year-old man from London has been reported for summons for careless driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.’