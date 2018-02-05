‘Chelsea Must Buy Quality Players’

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte warned that Chelsea must prioritise quality over quantity in the transfer market this summer if they are to make up lost ground on Manchester City and Manchester United next season.

The Premier League champions signed six players for a combined outlay of just under £180 million last summer but City, in contrast, splashed out more than £120m on full-backs alone and more than £200m in total, while United hijacked Chelsea’s proposed £75m move for Romelu Lukaku from Everton and bought Nemanja Matic from the Blues in a £40m deal.

The big-spending of the Manchester clubs continued in January, with United agreeing to make Alexis Sanchez the fourth-highest paid footballer in the world to prise him from Arsenal and City signing centre-back Aymeric Laporte for £58m from Athletic Bilbao.

Conte said last month that the numbers involved made it impossible for Chelsea to compete for Sanchez, but speaking on Friday, he indicated that they must find a way to add more top-tier talent if they want to be the best team in England again.

“I think now we must be realistic and understand what our level is,” Conte said. “Now we have to struggle to fight for a Champions League place. That is the top [priority]. We must be strong to accept this type of situation.

“Then, in the future, if there is the possibility [to strengthen], you have to try to buy only two or three players — not eight players. Don’t forget, this summer we brought in eight players and spent a lot less than other teams who bought only two or three.”