CHASS Vice Chair Passes On

Francisca Yizura Amoak Afoko

The death is reported of the National Vice Chair of the Conference of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Francisca Yizura Amoak Afoko, who until her death was also the headmistress of the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO).

The acting head of the Ayieta family in the Builsa Traditional Area, Awentami Afoko, who announced her demise in a brief statement, said Mrs. Amoak Afoko passed on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

She died after a short stay in the hospital. Some persons closer to her have said she looked recovered after the short sickness and were surprised at her unexpected demise. She was drawing nearer towards her retirement, but passed on before the time.

Before her transfer to the Navrongo Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality in the Upper East Region, Mrs. Amoak Afoko was the head of the Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School (BOGISS) and left an enviable record behind.

During her stay with the Navrongo Senior High School, she managed to settle a number of students’ riots and handled them in a way that did not attract so much negative media publicity.

Contrary to the timidity nature of many heads, Mrs. Amoak Afoko was vocal and was ready to complain and get the attention of government when feeding grants for secondary schools were delayed after schools reopened.

She served as a board member of a Bolgatanga-based children and education oriented NGO, Afrikids. She was also a Noble Lady of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall of the Catholic Church and was a role model for many young ladies in the Upper East Region, especially from Navrongo and Sandema.

The families of the Ayieta of Sandema in the Builsa North District and Yizura of Nayagnia in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality are yet to fix a date for the burial and funeral.

FROM Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga