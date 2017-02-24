Charterhouse Launches VGMA Tonight

Bisa K’dei

The grand launch of the 18th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is scheduled to take place tonight at the Kempiski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra at 7:00pm.

After many hours of broad deliberations and numerous sittings, the VGMA board has completed its work, and all is set for Ghana to witness again another grand launch and the list of the nominated artistes for this year will be unveiled.

The Chairman of the VGMA Board, Nii Ayitey Hammond, told KOD on The Zone that all is set for this year’s edition of the awards ceremony.

“We are working very hard towards a very good event, with the board working hard to categorise the various categories we have based on the entries we have received so far, and looking forward to putting them out on Friday. We have received about 700 entries in terms of sound and it has not been easy in terms of categorising, but we are looking forward to a great event.”

Responding to reports of alleged bribery associated with the award scheme, Mr Hammond said, “There is nothing like bribery in the VGMA. The VGMA is such that if anybody even has that in mind you will just be wasting your money and the event is structured such that no one person or no group of persons can determine who wins what on the night of the event and bribery is the last thing that can happen at the VGMA even though people think that, but it is the last thing that will happen.”

The launch and announcement ceremony is strictly by invitation and would be attended by a tall list of VIP guests who will consist of the crème de la crème in the entertainment industry, artistes and some friends of the awards who took part in social media activation and the Ghana media fraternity as a whole.

The 18th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2017 is themed ‘Celebrating 60 Years Of GH Music’.