‘Charlotte Osei Not Matured For EC Boss Job’

Hassan Ayariga

The Founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has labeled Charlotte Osei as someone who is ‘not matured enough’ to be an Electoral Commissioner.

Hassan Ayariga who was disqualified from contesting the 2016 Presidential Elections said the embattled EC Boss lacks the wherewithal to manage such an honourable institution.

“Personally, I think she was not that matured for the position of the EC Boss…,” he said on Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ while commenting on the unfolding allegations of corruption and show of power at the commission.

Mrs. Charlotte Osei, in a 27-paged response rubbished claims levelled against her to suggest she was involved in misappropriation and abuse of office.

The petition signed by Counsel for the staff, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang cited among other things the breaching of the Procurement Law in procuring goods and services for the Commission.

They claimed that she, unilaterally and without recourse to procurement procedures, engaged the services of lawyers, Sory@Law who represented the Commission in the pre-election legal banter with aggrieved parties and disqualified flagbearers.

She was also alleged to have abrogated an existing contract with Super Tech Ltd. (STL), unilaterally renegotiating and re-awarding the contract at new sum of $21,999,592 without serious regard to the tender processes.

Charlotte Osei, following the allegations responded, giving various reasons why the allegations were untrue and non-factual.

The details of the response, Hassan Ayariga said reveals deep seated problems at the EC which need enough time to be solved.

The 2016 APC Flagbearer said he could not comprehend why an ‘immature’ Charlotte Osei was appointed to man such an important institution like the EC by former President John Mahama.

To him, Charlotte Osei’s performance at the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) was nothing to write home about and hence did not deserve promotion to the Electoral Commission (EC).

“We ought to have looked at her personal record and achievements and that did not make her qualify for the position. She couldn’t manage the NCCE well, so why take her from that position and hand over a bigger position to her?,” he queried.

Her attitude towards Flagbearers of various political parties, according to Hassan Ayariga has been part of her undoing at the EC.

“In this country, who doesn’t respect than the EC Boss? The EC person does not respect even the laws of the country…the EC Boss even disrespected flagbearers of political parties…,” he said.

Hassan Ayariga further called on the embattled Charlotte Osei to do self-introspection asking herself why ‘no commissioner petitioned or complained about Afari Gyan’ but her deputy commissioners and staff are unwilling to work with her.

