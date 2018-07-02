Charlotte Osei Goes Biblical

Charlotte Osei

FORMER BOSS of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, Madam Charlotte Osei, has reacted to news of her dismissal from office by President Akufo-Addo with a biblical quotation.

In what seems to be an attempt to appear unperturbed amid controversies of misbehaviour and incompetence surrounding her dismissal, the embattled former EC boss posted a picture of her own version of Psalm 124 on her official Instagram page (char_osei).

In her version of the Bible quotation, many changes were made from the original quotation. Among many others, the name “David” was replaced with “Charlotte” while the subject was personalized.

The picture is captioned; “A song of Ascents! Love it. God’s faithfulness and mercies are beyond measure! #trulygrateful #blessed #onwards&upwards.

The picture read:

“A Song of Ascents. By David.

If it had not been the LORD who was on her side,

Let Charlotte now say,

If it had not been the LORD who was on Charlotte’s side,

When others rose up against her;

Then they would have swallowed Charlotte up alive,

When their wrath was kindled against her;

Then the waters would have overwhelmed Charlotte,

The stream would have gone over her soul;

Then the proud waters would have gone over Charlotte’s soul. Blessed be the LORD,

Who has not given Charlotte as a prey to their teeth.

Charlotte’s soul has escaped like a bird out of the fowler’s snare.

The snare is broken and she has escaped.

Charlotte’s help is in the name of the LORD,

Who made heaven and earth.

Background

The President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, June 28, removed the Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), Madam Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku-Amankwah from office.

This was after a committee, set up by Chief Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo to investigate allegations of misconduct and incompetence, had found them guilty.

The committee also investigated allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest.

The three have been involved in heated and spirited media warfare, accusing one another of wrongdoing.

It follows a petition filed by three citizens for their removal from office.

BY: Nii Adjei Mensahfio